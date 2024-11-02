Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 21 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 64,081.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,279,000 after buying an additional 381,285 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,788 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 107.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 271,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,437,000 after purchasing an additional 140,898 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 377.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 158,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,881,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.57.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $635.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $615.46 and its 200 day moving average is $564.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $395.00 and a 12 month high of $646.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.