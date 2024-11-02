Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,180.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $2,395,407. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM
QUALCOMM Stock Performance
Shares of QCOM stock opened at $165.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $114.45 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.90. The company has a market capitalization of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QUALCOMM Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QUALCOMM
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.