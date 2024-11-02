Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AGIO stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.87. 672,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,661. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.13.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,165.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.51) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,346.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,346.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,358. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 40,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

