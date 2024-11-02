Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Partners downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $44.87. 672,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.13.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.51) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,358. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,346.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,358. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,822,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,926,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,861,000 after acquiring an additional 388,381 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 307.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,887,000 after purchasing an additional 855,739 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,108,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,416,000 after purchasing an additional 62,153 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

