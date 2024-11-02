Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $81,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 192,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,016,380.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $136.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.34.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,335,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Airbnb by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

