Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY) Announces Dividend Increase – $2.82 Per Share

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.8177 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Akastor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Akastor ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AKRYY opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. Akastor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $8.72.
Akastor ASA Company Profile
