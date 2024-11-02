ALEX Lab (ALEX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $32.90 Million

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One ALEX Lab token can currently be purchased for about $0.0870 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. ALEX Lab has a total market cap of $32.90 million and $1.02 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ALEX Lab has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ALEX Lab Token Profile

ALEX Lab’s genesis date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.08968131 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,155,037.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALEX Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALEX Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

