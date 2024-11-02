Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $40.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLY

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

ALLY stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,697,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,715,000 after acquiring an additional 987,489 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $152,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ally Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,491 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,774,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,615,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,501,000 after buying an additional 109,677 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.