Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 77,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 274.9% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 68.5% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.8% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.56.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.11 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total value of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,807.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,244 shares of company stock worth $37,776,954. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.