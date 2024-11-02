Alphatec’s (ATEC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Alphatec from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Alphatec stock opened at $8.11 on Thursday. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.50 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 401.88% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David M. Demski bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,460.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 28.6% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 91,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 57.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 51.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

