Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) to Issue GBX 1.55 Dividend

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Alternative Income REIT Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of AIRE stock opened at GBX 71.60 ($0.93) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 71.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.64. Alternative Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 62.40 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 75 ($0.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £57.64 million, a PE ratio of 2,386.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
About Alternative Income REIT
