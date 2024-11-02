AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 754,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 396% from the previous session’s volume of 152,063 shares.The stock last traded at $4.15 and had previously closed at $4.10.
AlTi Global Stock Up 3.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.67.
AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at AlTi Global
Institutional Trading of AlTi Global
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AlTi Global by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 50,379 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the second quarter valued at $214,000. CV Advisors LLC bought a new position in AlTi Global in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AlTi Global by 109.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.
About AlTi Global
AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.
