AM Investment Strategies LLC Has $218,000 Stock Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

AM Investment Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Astec Industries by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 209,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 105,280 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 96.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 84,202 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 251.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 68,991 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 175,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 51,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 581,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 195,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,690. The company has a market cap of $729.83 million, a P/E ratio of -320.07 and a beta of 1.27. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -519.95%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

