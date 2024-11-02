AM Investment Strategies LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 39.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $180,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,470,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,784,174. The company has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.76. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.18 and a 52-week high of $77.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.94.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

