Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $265.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amazon.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.11.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Up 6.2 %

Amazon.com stock traded up $11.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.93. 99,687,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,329,359. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.82 and a 200 day moving average of $183.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $136.47 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,855 shares of company stock worth $9,215,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.