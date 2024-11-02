AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.39 and last traded at $68.26, with a volume of 259578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.50.

AMERCO Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average of $64.23.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

AMERCO Announces Dividend

AMERCO Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. AMERCO’s payout ratio is 7.22%.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

