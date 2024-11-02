AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.39 and last traded at $68.26, with a volume of 259578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.50.
AMERCO Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average of $64.23.
AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.
AMERCO Announces Dividend
AMERCO Company Profile
AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.
