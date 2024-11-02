American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $13.40 Average PT from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in American Airlines Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,047,000 after buying an additional 1,823,928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 743.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,246,742 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after buying an additional 1,098,865 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,169,330,000 after buying an additional 806,770 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after buying an additional 787,671 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.