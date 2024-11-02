American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Posts Earnings Results

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $33.28 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMBZ opened at $40.24 on Friday. American Business Bank has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $366.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.67.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank, a California-chartered bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized firms, non-profits, business executives, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers credit and depository; treasury management; asset-based lending; SBA lending; international banking comprising money transfers, import and export commercial letters of credit, standby letters of credit, documentary and clean collections, and foreign currency exchange services; and consulting and referral services.

