American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2329 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SDSI stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $52.01.

Get American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF alerts:

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.