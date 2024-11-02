American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.23

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2329 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
SDSI stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $52.01.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile
