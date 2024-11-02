American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Short Interest Update

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 30th total of 10,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.81 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 108.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 331.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 359.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

