American Water Works (NYSE: AWK) Issues Financial Results for Third Quarter

American Water Works Company, Inc. recently released its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2024, through a press release. The company’s third-quarter earnings per share were reported at $1.80, reflecting growth attributed to increased revenue from new effective rates and incremental interest income from the amended Homeowner Services Group (HOS) seller note.

The disclosure of financial information was made through a press release, which also included insights into the company’s earnings per share guidance for 2024. The guidance for 2024 was affirmed to be in the range of $5.25 to $5.30 per share. Notably, the earnings call for the third quarter of 2024 incorporated the presentation. This presentation encompassed figures detailing the company’s earnings outlook for the year, along with initiated earnings per share projections for 2025.

Moreover, the company announced long-term guidance, reaffirming strong growth expectations. American Water Works is looking at an 8% earnings per share growth trajectory for 2025, projecting figures between $5.65 to $5.75 per share. The strategic focus is set on deriving higher revenues from investments to support growth while effectively managing operating costs to ensure sustainable growth.

The Company detailed its financial statements and relevant exhibits in the Form 8-K filing, outlining the press release and associated presentations. The release emphasized how key financial metrics and guidance are instrumental in steering the company’s future course, offering shareholders transparency while underlining the company’s commitment to financial goals. Investors can further delve into the comprehensive details outlined in the SEC filing to gain a deeper understanding of American Water Works’ financial standing and strategic outlook.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

