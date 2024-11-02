Americana Partners LLC Acquires 3,013 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 62.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 151,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,665,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 689,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $181.95 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.51.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

