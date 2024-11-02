Americana Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of IDT by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IDT by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $96,700.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,326.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $96,700.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,326.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total transaction of $108,042.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,991.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,568. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDT Trading Down 1.0 %

IDT opened at $46.47 on Friday. IDT Co. has a 12-month low of $27.09 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.63.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $308.83 million during the quarter.

IDT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

IDT Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

