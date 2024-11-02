Americana Partners LLC Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.45.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,297 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,866 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $248.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $799.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $273.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

