Americana Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth about $2,900,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,270,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 170,440 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $129,862.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,999.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $62,424.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,476,699.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,999.04. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,220,524 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASTS. B. Riley increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTS opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.62. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $39.08.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

