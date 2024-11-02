Americana Partners LLC Purchases 1,015 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443,351 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203,276 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,799,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,348,000 after acquiring an additional 735,803 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 11,116,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 9,848,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,253,000 after acquiring an additional 293,858 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

