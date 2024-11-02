Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 352.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $12,391,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,630,672 shares of company stock valued at $110,992,440 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $67.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $41.03 and a 1 year high of $71.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.