Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.60 and last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 230 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

Amplifon Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.42.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Amplifon had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $650.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Amplifon S.p.A. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.