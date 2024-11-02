Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Andean Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of CVE APM opened at C$1.65 on Thursday. Andean Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$246.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.22.

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. Andean Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of C$95.47 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Andean Precious Metals will post 0.3806452 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Andean Precious Metals Company Profile

In related news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 84,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.51 per share, with a total value of C$127,359.60. Insiders purchased 1,202,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,032 in the last three months. 69.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

