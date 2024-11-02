Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM) Upgraded by Desjardins to “Moderate Buy” Rating

Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Andean Precious Metals Price Performance
Shares of CVE APM opened at C$1.65 on Thursday. Andean Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$246.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.22.
Andean Precious Metals (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. Andean Precious Metals had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of C$95.47 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Andean Precious Metals will post 0.3806452 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Andean Precious Metals Company Profile
