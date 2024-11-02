Andrew Hykes Sells 3,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,265,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Inari Medical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NARI stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 1.00. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.25). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $145.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 46.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 20,438 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Inari Medical by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 777,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 167,000 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at $2,145,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at $886,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NARI has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

