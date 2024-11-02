Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Bought by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 959.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APOG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $75.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.98. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.85.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

