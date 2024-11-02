Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.18.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.37. 6,184,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,042,018. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $91.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $905,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,844 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 13.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,515,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $529,212,000 after buying an additional 905,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,760,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,315,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $343,728,000 after purchasing an additional 131,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $335,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

