Apu Apustaja (APU) Trading 14.4% Lower This Week

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Over the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a market capitalization of $226.85 million and $9.19 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,388.38 or 0.99881669 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,348.22 or 0.99823862 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Apu Apustaja Profile
Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com.
Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja
