Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 103,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,866,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.70. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $72.85 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,723,476.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

