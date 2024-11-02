Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Arcosa updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Arcosa Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACA stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.69. 229,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,757. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Arcosa has a fifty-two week low of $61.98 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Steven J. Demetriou purchased 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,001.10. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 12,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.05 per share, for a total transaction of $994,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens raised Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

