Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.92 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,969 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.6% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart by 189.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after buying an additional 600,521 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 290.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,250,000 after buying an additional 200,947 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 200.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 140,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,477,000 after buying an additional 93,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,198,598.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $313,228,886.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,577,287 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.19. 12,181,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,532,335. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.09. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

