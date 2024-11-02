Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN) vs. Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Head to Head Review

Aris Mining (NYSE:ARMN – Get Free Report) and Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Mining and Franco-Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Mining 2.46% 6.00% 3.06% Franco-Nevada -51.64% 10.56% 10.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aris Mining and Franco-Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Franco-Nevada 0 3 5 0 2.63

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Franco-Nevada has a consensus price target of $154.57, indicating a potential upside of 17.36%. Given Franco-Nevada’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Franco-Nevada is more favorable than Aris Mining.

35.8% of Aris Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Franco-Nevada shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aris Mining and Franco-Nevada”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Mining $447.67 million 1.72 $11.42 million $0.08 56.50 Franco-Nevada $1.22 billion 20.80 -$466.40 million ($3.04) -43.33

Aris Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franco-Nevada. Franco-Nevada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aris Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Aris Mining on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Canada, Colombia, and Guyana. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as GCM Mining Corp. and changed its name to Aris Mining Corporation in September 2022. Aris Mining Corporation is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent. Franco-Nevada Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

