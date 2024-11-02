Ark 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16.59 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Ark has a market cap of $85.72 million and $16.59 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001087 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 184,495,688 coins and its circulating supply is 184,494,808 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

