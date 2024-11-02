Arlington Trust Co LLC Acquires New Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDXJ. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 111,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8,480.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 42,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 41,978 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,503. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.