Arlington Trust Co LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $67.16. 7,367,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,171,006. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.93.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

