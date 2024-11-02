Arlington Trust Co LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,216. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $46.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

