Arlington Trust Co LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Arlington Trust Co LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.34. 873,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,548. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $97.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

