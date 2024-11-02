Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.18 and traded as high as $306.73. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $303.15, with a volume of 3,898 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ashtead Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upgraded Ashtead Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Ashtead Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $297.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.03. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Analysts expect that Ashtead Group plc will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

