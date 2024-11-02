Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and traded as high as $11.98. Atlantia shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 49,800 shares.

Atlantia Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.91.

Atlantia Company Profile

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

