Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 5,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 5,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.
Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.
About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II
Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.