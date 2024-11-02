Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Trading Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Free Report) fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.35. 5,646 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 5,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services industry and mobility sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.