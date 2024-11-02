Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 514 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 0.9% of Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XAR. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XAR stock opened at $154.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $117.62 and a 52 week high of $164.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

