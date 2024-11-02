Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.14 and traded as high as $22.00. Auburn National Bancorporation shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 1,248 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Auburn National Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Down 0.1 %

Auburn National Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $76.05 million, a P/E ratio of 87.16 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.