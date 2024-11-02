Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 31.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AUR

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

NASDAQ AUR opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. Aurora Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.80.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 24.0% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.