Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $5.71. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 1,484,177 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUR shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Aurora Innovation Trading Up 11.8 %
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,784,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,962 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 78.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,438,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 23.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,337,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,941,000 after buying an additional 2,502,002 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,217,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,303,000 after buying an additional 102,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 273.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,377,000 after buying an additional 3,800,901 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
