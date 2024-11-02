Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,160 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.38.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

